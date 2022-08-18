Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 6.7 %
Victoria Gold stock opened at 9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.57. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 8.26 and a fifty-two week high of 19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
