Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at 9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.57. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 8.26 and a fifty-two week high of 19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.