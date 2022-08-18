Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SPCE opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

