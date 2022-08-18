Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 194.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

