Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Down 0.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.05. 155,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 170,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter.

