Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 152.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

