VNX (VNXLU) Price Down 18.9% This Week

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $611,005.46 and $716.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.