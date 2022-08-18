Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

