Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

