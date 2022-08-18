Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
