Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

