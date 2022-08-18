Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIACU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

