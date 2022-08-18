Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Colicity makes up 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

