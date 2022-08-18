Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,003,000.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

