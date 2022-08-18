Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

