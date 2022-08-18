Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 135,110 LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

NASDAQ:LATGU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

