Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

TMKRU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

