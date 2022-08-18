Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFSU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

CFFSU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

