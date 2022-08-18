Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises about 0.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

