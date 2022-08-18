Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Noble Rock Acquisition Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

