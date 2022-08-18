Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Cartesian Growth worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 699,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

GLBL stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

