Weave Communications (WEAV) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Weave Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Weave Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -43.69% -133.74% -31.25% Weave Communications Competitors -85.19% -83.80% -9.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 5 5 0 2.50 Weave Communications Competitors 1632 11254 24175 527 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weave Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Weave Communications presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $115.87 million -$51.69 million -3.37 Weave Communications Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 31.33

Weave Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Weave Communications competitors beat Weave Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.