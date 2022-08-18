Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.84. 66,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 665,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEBR shares. UBS Group cut Weber to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Weber Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weber by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

