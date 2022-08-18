WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WEC opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

