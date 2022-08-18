Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.