Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,887. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 91,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

