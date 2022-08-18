Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.09. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 62,127 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $368,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $660,000.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
