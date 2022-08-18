Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.09. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 62,127 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 50,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,195,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,912,016.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 50,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,195,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,912,016.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,861.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,145.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $368,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $660,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

