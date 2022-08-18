Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 125,550 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. 6,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,311. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.