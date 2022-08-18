Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 29,298 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.62. 28,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

