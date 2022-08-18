Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,930 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $60,000.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.10. 34,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

