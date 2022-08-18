Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $494.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $502.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

