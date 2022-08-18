Westpac Banking Corp Has $48.90 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,044 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $48,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after buying an additional 191,159 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.92. 6,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.74.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

