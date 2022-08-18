Westpac Banking Corp Has $82.87 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The company has a market cap of $405.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

