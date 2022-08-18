Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.51. 106,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,522. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

