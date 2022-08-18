Westpac Banking Corp Sells 17,939 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

DIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. 191,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

