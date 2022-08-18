Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,224 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.56. 75,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

