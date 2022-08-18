Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$43,950.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.14. 324,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,750. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.