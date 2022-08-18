Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.04. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,627. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

