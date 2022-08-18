WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.01. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WISA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

