WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) PT Lowered to $2.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.85% from the company’s previous close.
WISA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
WiSA Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of WISA opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.
