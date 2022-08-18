Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Raised to $125.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.