Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

TROW opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

