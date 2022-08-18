Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $863,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.