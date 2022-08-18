Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

