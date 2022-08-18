Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 213 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 560.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

