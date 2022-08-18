Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

