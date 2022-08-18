Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.09 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

