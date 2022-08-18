World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

