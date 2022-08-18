World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

