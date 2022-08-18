Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Landstar System by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $9,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $155.54 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.35.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

