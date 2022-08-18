Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 1,763 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Robert Half International by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

