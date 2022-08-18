Wrapmanager Inc. Has $293,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

ENI Stock Up 1.1 %

ENI Company Profile

Shares of NYSE E opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

